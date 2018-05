Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ The price of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil up by 1.17% to $ 65.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Report informs, the price for Brent oil at the stock exchanges also increased. Brent crude oil up by 0.97% or $ 0,67 and reached $ 69.58/barrel.