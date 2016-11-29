 Top
    Brent crude oil price up on markets

    The price of North Sea petroleum mix reached 48.09 USD

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The price of January futures for the North Sea petroleum mix of mark Brent Crude Oil increased by 1,768% and reached 48,09.

    Report informs referring to trade results at Intercontinental exchange.

    WTI crude oil increased by 1,875% and reached 48.94 USD per barrel. Upcoming OPEC meeting rises tension in oil market. Latest controversial statements by representatives of Saudi Arabia and Iraq to freeze production stepped up speculators. 

