Brent crude oil price up on markets

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The price of January futures for the North Sea petroleum mix of mark Brent Crude Oil increased by 1,768% and reached 48,09.
Report informs referring to trade results at Intercontinental exchange.
WTI crude oil increased by 1,875% and reached 48.94 USD per barrel. Upcoming OPEC meeting rises tension in oil market. Latest controversial statements by representatives of Saudi Arabia and Iraq to freeze production stepped up speculators.
News Department
