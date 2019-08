Brent crude exceeds $65

​Brent crude exceeds $65

31 July, 2019 09:21

https://report.az/storage/news/5788d4d26704b6c36bec8461c70ebfdd/1a3381c0-7a00-41a8-b224-3685c7ee2443_292.jpg As of 6:20 a.m. (GMT +4), the Brent crude price was $65.16 a barrel, Report informs citing TASS. The price exceeded $65 for the last time on July 17.