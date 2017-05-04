Brent crude drops below $ 50

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Brent" crude oil price fell to 49,72 USD/ barrel on world markets.

Report informs, this is 0,01 USD more than minimum limit recorded in 2017.

The current situation caused by decrease in US oil reserves to unexpected level and possibility of extension of Vienna agreement by OPEC and non-member countries.

Analytical Group of Report believes, decline in oil prices is temporary and the price after landing to 48 USD / barrel will begin to grow again.

Notably, the weekly statistics on the number of active oil and gas wells in US expected to be announced. Increase in the number of wells is not ruled out. Therefore, temporary fall in oil prices could be accelerated.