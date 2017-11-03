BP Vice President: Shah Deniz-2 rarely progressing on schedule

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Shah Deniz-2" is a special project. In such large projects, rarely everything progresses according to plan. But "Shah Deniz-2" project is an exception".

Report informs, BP Vice President for Projects in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Ewan Drummond said at the SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition in Baku.

He informed about the works done on the project so far, adding that the project progresses in line with the schedule and approved budget.