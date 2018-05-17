BP: Shah Deniz 2 enters start-up phase in run up to achieving first gas in 2018

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ After achieving significant construction and commissioning milestones across the whole gas value chain in 2017, the Shah Deniz 2 and South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion (SCPX) projects have now entered the start-up phase in the run up to achieving first gas in 2018.

Report informs referring to the Q1 results of BP-Azerbaijan.

Shah Deniz 2 first gas scope is now 99 percent complete, in terms of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning.

During the first quarter of 2018, hook-up and commissioning activities continued on the Shah Deniz Bravo platform with strong progress on both topsides. Overall progress is slightly ahead of schedule at over 90% complete. The facility is under operations control and start up procedures are progressing well with final checks under way ahead of introduction of hydrocarbons from the terminal.

The Shah Deniz 2 onshore facilities are now integrated with the operating Sangachal terminal following the removal of the fence that previously segregated them. Hydrocarbons have been introduced into the plant, a significant milestone that is essential for both first commercial deliveries and the subsequent start of production from the Shah Deniz Bravo facilities later this year.