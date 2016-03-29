BP's new Vice President appointed - PHOTO

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Orkhan Guliyev, BP’s Area Operations Manager for Chirag and Deepwater Gunashli, has been appointed to the role of Vice President Safety and Operational Risk for the Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey (AGT) region, effective 15 June, 2016, Report was told in the BP.

In this role Orkhan becomes a member of the AGT regional leadership team and will be accountable for an independent view of the regional operational risks and implementation of assurance activity to verify the strength of barriers against risks.

In this position Orkhan will replace Robert Watt who has elected to retire from BP at the end of July 2016 after a distinguished career of almost 37 years with the company. This is in line with BP’s nationalisation plan for Azerbaijan.

Over the past 20 years with BP, Orkhan has built up deep experience of operations and major projects in the AGT Region. Prior to his current position, he worked offshore as the Operations Team Leader and the Offshore Installation Manager. Orkhan has also held Project Engineer and Project Manager roles throughout the development of the BTC, SCP and ACG projects, including assignments to engineering offices in the UK.

Orkhan holds a Master’s degree in civil engineering from the Azerbaijan Civil Engineering University and a PhD in gas flow dynamics from the Azerbaijan Oil Academy. He also holds a Henley Diploma in Oil & Gas Industry Management. In 2014, Orkhan graduated from the Operations Academy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, USA.

In 2009, he was awarded the Progress medal by the President of Azerbaijan for his significant contribution to the development of the oil & gas industry in Azerbaijan.

Orkhan is married and is a father of two children.