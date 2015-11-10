BP: Production of "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" fields exceeds forecasts

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Current production indicators of Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields located in the Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian sea exceeds forecasts predicted for this year.

Report informs, Gordon Birrell, BP's Regional President on Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey told reporters.

III terms' results to be declared in the near future and under these indicators production is high, he said.

30,3 million tons of oil production is predicted in Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block in 2015.

According to ВР-Azerbaijan, 31,5 million tons of oil produced in ACG in 2014.