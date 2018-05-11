BP presents book in commemoration of those contributed to establishment of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ BP today presented a unique research book in commemoration of all 59 people who contributed to the establishment of the first democratic republic in the East. The book “Founders of the Republic” is BP’s gift to the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Report informs, the author of the book is well-known historian Dr Nasiman Yagublu

“The republic, which existed only 23 months to change an exploited nation to the first and most democratic country in the East, is a source of national pride for the people of Azerbaijan. The contribution of the founders of the republic is invaluable to the history of the nation and BP is proud to have supported the research and publication to commemorate all of the 59 fighters for independence.

“As Azerbaijan’s long-term and reliable partner, BP has always supported initiatives and activities to promote the country’s rich cultural heritage and national values. Azerbaijan’s first democratic republic is a truly national value that we in BP wanted to honour by joining the 100th anniversary celebrations and sharing the people’s pride”, - Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP’s Vice President, Communications, External Affairs, Strategy and Region, said in his address to the public presentation event held in Baku’s Official Receptions Hall today.

The book is a result of long and thorough research conducted in the archives of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Russia, Germany and Poland. It includes historical data, facts and episodes from the lives of the 59 founders, as well as information about their short and tragically ceased activities as government and state officials.

BP Azerbaijan is also the sponsor of the documentary “The last session” which depicts the last night and the tragic fall of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.