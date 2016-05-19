BP launches project designed to enhance quality of English language teaching in communities

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ A new community capacity-building project has been launched in five districts along the pipeline route - Goranboy, Samukh, Shamkir, Tovuz and Agstafa. The project is part of the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion (SCPX) project’s social investment programme.

Report informs, the project is specifically designed to enhance the quality of English language teaching in the communities. The scope includes two aspects - English language teaching trainings for teachers and English language sessions for community members. It aims at supporting community members to develop skills and build capacities that would help them expand their employment opportunities.

The project will be implemented by the British Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan.

In his address to the project launch event held in Baku today, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP’s Vice President, Communications, External Affairs and Strategy, said: “On behalf of our partners in the SCPX project I would like to re-iterate that we remain committed to supporting communities in our neighbourhood in developing new skills and capabilities. We believe in this way we can support their efforts to become more competitive in building their long-term careers and in creating sustainable benefits for themselves and their families. This project is just one of the many community initiatives that BP and its partners have successfully implemented near the Sangachal terminal and along our pipelines. We are pleased to see that these initiatives have helped communities by creating opportunities for improving their livelihoods and by enhancing local capabilities”.

The value of the project is more than 150,000 AZN with duration of one year. 75 English language teachers representing ten secondary schools to be selected from the communities of the five districts will participate in the trainings. These teachers will then use their improved teaching skills to provide English language lessons at schools and English language courses for community members.

The project is expected to involve around 500 secondary school children aged 10-16 andaround 150 community members.