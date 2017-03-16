BP and co-venturers invested $72 mln in Azerbaijan's social projects - UPDATED

© Report.az

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ "So far, BP and its co-venturers have invested over $72 mln in social projects in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, "BP Azerbaijan" Vice-President on Communications, External Affairs and Regional Strategy Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said at the re-opening of School of Project Management.

According to him, the company will focus on the implementation of social projects in the future: "This school has more than 300 graduates. Nationalization procedures will be implemented next year and teachers will be the Azerbaijanis".

***

BP and co-venturers have signed a memorandum of intent as a part of the re-opening of the School of Project Management. "BP Azerbaijan" Vice-President B. Aslanbayli signed the document on behalf of the partners.

Also, the document was signed by rector of the Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov and Director of TwentyEighty Strategy Execution Andy Dorling.