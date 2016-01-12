BOTAS and TANAP officials met

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former Director General of BOTAS Mehmet Takiyuddin Bilgic met with Director General of Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) Hussein Saltuk Duzyol. Report informs TANAP and other projects were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Board and CEO of BOTAS Mehmet Konuk, director of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, a spokesman for BP and TANAP Osman Zühtü Göksel and others.

M.T.Bilgic noted that TANAP is a project that can change the fate of Turkey's natural gas sector, through which will be revised many of the issues in the energy sector of the country. "I'm happy for my old friends and former colleagues, who occupied important positions in the project. I believe that TANAP will be implemented on time and within the available budget."