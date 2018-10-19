Berat Albayrak: "STAR is also important in terms of contribution in reducing dependence on import"

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "STAR oil refinery will play an important role in reducing dependence on import, which constitutes one of the main goals in Turkey's new economic program," Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said speaking at the opening of the STAR oil refinery in Izmir, Report informs.

"We attach special importance to this enterprise. This major project is important not only in terms of employment but also for the contribution it will make into reducing dependence on import," the minister said.