Belt and Road Energy Partnership Declaration signed in China

Baku. 18 October. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has made a speech at the Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference in China.

According to the Ministry, the minister said that China and Azerbaijan are fulfilling a connecting mission among continents and civilizations by restoring the historic Silk Road, forming new cooperation model of the Belt and Road Initiative in a large geography, which covers South-East Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe.

Underlining contribution of Azerbaijan’s transport corridors such as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, North-South, as well as Alat International Sea Port, the minister noted that the implementation of these projects was supported by country’s energy policy. He spoke about country’s energy potential and projects implemented, as well as creation of oil and gas infrastructures allowing export of hydrocarbon reserves of the Caspian Sea and Central Asia to international markets.

"We can extend our existing cooperation with other members of Belt and road project in many fields. Because it’s possible to get new export routes and access to new markets through Azerbaijan’s energy projects. As the cooperation methods, Azerbaijan may introduce energy resources, renewable energy potential, transit opportunities, and proposals on joint projects in oil and gas processing, and petrochemical sector," Shahbazov said.

Participants in the conference discussed the facilitation of investments in energy field, energy of future and trade of energy products without any hindrances. At the end of the conference, a Joint Ministerial Declaration on Building the Belt and Road Energy Partnership was signed. According to the declaration, challenges on protection of environment, climate changes and sustainability actualized joint cooperation, the Belt and Road Initiative will create new opportunities for international cooperation as an open and inclusive platform. Support to building of Belt and Road Energy Partnership was expressed. The document also says that this partnership will rely on the principle of jointly achieving development and progress in energy sector among the participating countries through consultation and cooperation.