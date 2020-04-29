Top

Belarus to reduce oil import from Russia in May

​Belarus to reduce oil import from Russia in May

Belarusian oil refineries will reduce the import of Russian oil from 1.56 million  to 1.13 million tonnes in May, said Alexander Tishchenko, Spokesperson of the Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim Concern), Report informs citing Interfax.

According to him, Belarus, as planned, purchased 2 million tonnes of oil in April. Of this, 1.56 million tonnes are Russian oil transported via pipelines and railway transport.

Tishchenko noted that the rest volumes are domestic production transported via tankers: ‘For May, the supply plans from Russia were approved at 1.3 million tonnes.’

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Linkedin
Subscribe to our Linkedin channel

This post is also available in other languages:



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!