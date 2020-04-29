​Belarus to reduce oil import from Russia in May

Belarusian oil refineries will reduce the import of Russian oil from 1.56 million to 1.13 million tonnes in May, said Alexander Tishchenko, Spokesperson of the Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim Concern), Report informs citing Interfax.

According to him, Belarus, as planned, purchased 2 million tonnes of oil in April. Of this, 1.56 million tonnes are Russian oil transported via pipelines and railway transport.

Tishchenko noted that the rest volumes are domestic production transported via tankers: ‘For May, the supply plans from Russia were approved at 1.3 million tonnes.’