    Base No 566 in "8 March" oil field overhauled

    Base has been repaired by Neftqaztikinti Trust under the order of Azneft PU

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Under the order of "Azneft" PU of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has conducted major overhaul of the stationary offshore base No 566 at "8 March" field operated by OGPD named after N. Narimanov.

    Report informs referring to SOCAR, during the works for ensuring modernization and better quality of the base capital repairs were carried out, lighting works have been done.

    The works have been carried out in accordance with all modern safety and labor protection requirements. 

    After the overhaul, the State Reception Commission checked compliance of the base with the construction norms and rules and adopted for launching.

