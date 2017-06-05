Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline transported about 11 mln tons of oil in 2017

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ In May 2017, 2 237 140 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via main export pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC).

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), during January-May 2017, 10 961 523 tons of oil transported.

In general, from the moment of putting into operation of the BTC pipeline (2006) up to June 1, 2017, BTC pumped 332 499 585 tons of oil.

In addition, during the reporting month 561 762 tons of Turkmen oil transported via BTC pipeline.

Notably, the BTC pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 mln barrels of oil. The pipeline was put into operation in 2006.Mainly "ACG" oil and "Shah Deniz" gas condensate delivered via BTC pipeline.

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.1 per cent);AzBTC (25.00 per cent); Chevron (8.90 per cent); Statoil (8.71 per cent); TPAO (6.53 per cent); ENI (5.00 per cent); Total (5.00 per cent), ITOCHU (3.40 per cent); INPEX (2.50 per cent), CIECO (2.50 per cent) andONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 per cent).