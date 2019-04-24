​Baku Oil Refinery to be shut down for maintenance in October

Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery will be shut down for maintenance in October 2019 for a month, SOCAR Vice President for Processing David Mammadov told journalists.

"The planned maintenance works will also be carried out at Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant of Azerikimya PU," he said.

As for the import of AI92 gasoline, Mammadov said that the import will depend on demand.

Moreover, he noted that demand for gasoline tose by 3% in the first quarter of 2019.

The Vice-President said that the Refinery is planned to refine 6.1 million tonnes of oil, in contrast to 6.140 million tonnes last year.