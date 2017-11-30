Baku Oil Refinery increases processing depth

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ The processing depth at Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery makes 92%.

Report informs, chief engineer Rasim Ibrahimov said.

He noted that in 2018 processing depth of the plant may be at this year's level.

"At present, processing depth of the plant makes 92%. We think that the depth can be 92% and more. The depth is increased, as refinery does not produce black oil", Ibrahimov added.

Notably, processing depth at refinery was 89.5% last year.