Baku hosts international conference on alternative energy development

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ International Conference on "New Opportunities for Alternative and Renewable Energy Development in Azerbaijan" has today started in Baku.

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources (ABOEMDA) Jamil Melikov opened the two-day conference.

The official spoke about the work done by Azerbaijan in the field of alternative and renewable energy and future issues.

Later, recommendation paper prepared by the working group of the Agency staff and international institutions officials was put to the discussion.A total of eight items of discussion paper have been discussed in two key areas.During the initial discussions, initiatives for the preparation of a new law on alternative energy legislation, in particular renewable energy sources, were considered.

In the second half of the day, discussions will focus on the second direction, the investment paths to renewable energy.

Representative of the Revelle Group, Emely Koulouvaris said that the main issue to be discussed is tariffs: “We need to think if we are developing renewable energy, how much gas or electricity would we export. Regarding the tariff issue, tariffs for separate renewable energy areas should be determined here".