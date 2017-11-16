"Azneft" PU produces 5.1 mln tons of oil, 4.34 bln cum of gas this year

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October, 5,135.9 thsd tons of oil, 4.34 billion cubic meters of gas were produced by “Azneft” Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report was informed in the “Azneft" PU.

During reporting period, complex measures were taken to built new facilities and settings in all management and structural units, to commission them, increase production, to overhaul service areas and buildings.

"The drilling of new wells has been successfully continued this year. Numerous drilling works were carried out, new oil and gas wells were commissioned. As a result of drilling works, 60 wells were drilled and put into operation by order of the "Azneft" PU in January-October. As a result of drilling new wells, 116,000 tons of oil were extracted”, report says.

92 wells were commissioned in the last 10 months against forecast of 58 wells. 50.3 thsd tons of oil were extracted from these wells.

From the beginning of year, 537 geological events were held as a result of which 260.6 thousand tons of oil were produced. The results show 43 events and 86.9 thousand tons of oil more than forecasted. As a result of technical and technological measures, 45.6 thousand tons of oil were extracted against the planned 37.7 thsd tons.