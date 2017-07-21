Azneft" PU produces 3.07 mln tons of oil in first half year

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ 3,071.5 thousand tons of oil and 2 557.2 mln cubic meters of gas have been produced during the first half of this year by Azneft Production Union (PU) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report was informed in the "Azneft" PU, drilling of new wells has been successfully continued this year.

"As a result of drilling, 36 wells were commissioned and put into operation by the order of Azneft during the first six months of the year. 22,138 tons of oil extracted as a result of the drilling of new wells.

From the start of year, 320 geological events were held, which resulted in the production of 101,339 tons of oil, which means 47 events and 40,093 tons of oil more than planned.

As a result of the technical and technological measures, 26,304 tons of oil were extracted against planned 20 894 tons. In first half year, 55 wells against planned 33 were returned to operation from fund of inactive wells. 15 321.5 tons of additional oil were received from these wells”, report says.