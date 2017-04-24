"Azneft" PU: 204 personnel evacuated due to weather conditions

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Aiming at enhancing security measures upon expectation of the wind speed on the sea to reach 34m/s (wave height 3-5m, sometimes 5-7m).

"Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic has sent phone messages related to weather to all sites of offshore oil and gas production departments (OGPD).

Report informs referring to the "Azneft" PU.

It was noted that proper training as well as oral and written instructions on limiting dangerous works have been provided to all staff. Turn of duty arranged in department apparatus and sites.

“Unnecessary workers were evacuated from platforms. Thus, in general 204 staff evacuated from different sites. Depending on weather conditions, movement on the pier and adjoining sites will be restricted and unnecessary workers will be evacuated to residence site. Security measures related to weather conditions are underway”, report says.