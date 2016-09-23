"Azərişıq": Polling stations and constituencies will be supplied with uninterruptible power supply

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azərişıq" OJSC is fully ready to supply the polling stations and constituencies with uninterruptible power supply in regard with the preparations for the referendum to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the press service of "Azərişıq".

According to the information, "Azərişıq" has carried out all necessary technical and organizational measures for uninterruptible power supply: 'Equipment reserve has been formed and mobile brigades organized for effective elimination of failures. Responsible persons have been appointed at the regional departments, duty organized at the OJSC's Central Administration, service areas subordinated to the Technical Department and Transport Service, as well as at the all Electricity Networks for the election day, the day before and after. Thus, "Azərişıq" OJSC has established the highest state of readiness to ensure uninterruptible, stable, high-quality power supply of the polling constituencies and territorial polling stations during the referendum'.