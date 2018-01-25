"Azərişıq" OJSC increases services via "Asan Kommunal" facilities

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Azərişıq” OJSC seeks to increase the services rendered to population via “Asan Kommunal” centers.

Report informs “Azərişıq” OJSC official Elsever Rustamov told reporters.

Rustamov said “Azərişıq” OJSC management of the joint-stock company is expected to make decision on this issue.

The “Azərişıq” OJSC official also talked about possibility to issue the second consumer code to the same address: “If two families live in one house or apartment and they need two separate consumer codes and meters, they must submit notarized document about division of property. After that we install the second meter at that property.”

Currently, "Azərişıq" OJSC offers ten services to population through "Asan Kommunal" centers.