"​Azerishig" comments on dismissal of employees from the time of "Azerenerji"

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ "This information is baseless. No one was fired from Azerishig."

Report was informed by the head of the press service of JSC "Azerishig" Tanriverdi Mustafayev, commenting on the information about the dismissal of some employees.

Mustafaev noted that workers in the region have the same salary as city workers in Baku: "As in Baku, so in the regions workers receive a salary corresponding to their positions. All those who came to us from "Azerenergi", are now members of Azerishyg. We do not put differences between them."

According to the presidential decree of February 9, 2015, on the basis of "Baki Elektrik Shebeke", was createdJSC "Azerishig" and powers to ensure consumers of electricity carried out by JSC "Azerenergi", were given to the new structure.

Acceptance process lasted two months and ended on April 10.