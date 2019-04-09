​Azerishig raised $325M from ADB in past three years

Azerishig OJSC spent $325 million within the first tranche of funds allocated accordingly on the ‘Investment Program on reconstruction of Electric distribution network financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB)’, Report informs citing Market Analysis Azerbaijan 2019 publication of German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan).

The second tranche will be carried out in 2020-2021.

"Among the long-term energy projects is power production enterprise in Absheron peninsula with the capacity of up to 1,000 mWh. The enterprises is planned to be launched in late 2030," the publication said.

