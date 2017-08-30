'Azəriqaz' switches to enhanced work regime during holidays

© Report

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ “Azəriqaz” Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will work in enhanced regime on September 1-4 on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Report informs citing “Azəriqaz”.

"The Production Union will conduct necessary measures in order to ensure continuous and quality supply of natural gas to consumers during the holiday as well as strengthen control over the gas supply system in accordance with the requirements of the "Safety rules in gas industry". Thus, activity of Call Center No. 185 and 104, which operates 24 hours a day, will be strengthened, daily duty will be organized consisting of officials of the Union's Technical Operations Department, Baku Regional Gas Operations Department, Regional Gas Operation Departments and Service Offices", the statement declares.

“Azəriqaz” Production Union congratulates all natural gas consumers on the Eid al-Adha holiday and asks them to pay particular attention to the use of natural gas on holidays and to observe the rules of technical safety.