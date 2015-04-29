Azeri oil price decreased in world markets

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the price of the Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude, transported via the ports of Supsa and Batumi and Ceyhan and sold on the world markets, fell by 0.12 USD, or by 0.18%.

Report was told in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to the information, at the moment the price of oil brand "Azeri LT CIF" equal to 65.31 USD a barrel.

At the end of last week the price of Azerbaijani oil made 65.33 USD, and yesterday 65.43 USD per barrel.