Azerbaijani oil transported to Mozir refinery

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Trading office of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) “SOCAR Trading” transported oil from Azerbaijan for Mozir refinery of Belarus.

Report informs referring to Ukrainian “OilNews” web site, source in SOCAR subsidiary in Ukraine has said.

SOCAR’s Ukraine branch informs, format of processing is still to be confirmed.

According to information from Supsa Port, “ALHANI” tank vessel carrying 84.7 tons of Azerbaijani oil for Belarus dropped anchor in Odessa Port on October 19. The tank vessel was filled with oil in Supsa Port. The oil will be delivered to Mozir Refinery by railway.

According to the Marine Traffic, the vessel departed from Odessa port today.