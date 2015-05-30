Azerbaijani oil prices up to 3 dollars

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the price of the Azerbaijani oil "Azeri LT CIF", transported via the ports of Supsa and Batumi and Ceyhan and sold on world markets raise by 4,30% or 2,69 dollars.

Report was told in Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR).

According to the information at the moment the price of "Azeri LT CIF" equals to 65,30 dollars per barrel.

At the end of last week, oil price was 67.16 dollars/barrel and yesterday - 62,61 dollars/barrel.

The minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was (19.15 dollars) recorded in December 2001, the maximum - in July 2008 (149.66 dollars).