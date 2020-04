© google https://report.az/storage/news/13ac699f7e790184f9570c21b4625ce9/93ab82cd-02dd-4605-bc68-3eff26ef2ac6_292.jpg

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF crude oil traded in the financial markets has fallen $4.64 or 15.91%, settling at $24.53 per barrel.

Notably, the record low of Azeri LT CIF was registered in December 2001 ($19.15), and the all-time high was recorded in July 2008 ($149.66).