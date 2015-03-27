 Top
    Azerbaijani oil crude price overtakes 60 USD

    This number made 54,24 USd per barrel last week-end and 57,38 USD per barrel yesterday

    Baku. 27 March.REPORT.AZ/ Today the cost of crude oil brand Azeri LT CIF, exporting from Azerbaijan through the ports of Supsa, Batumi and Ceyhan increased by 2,99 USD or 5,21%. Report was told in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

    According to the information, at the moment the price of oil brand Azeri LT CIF makes 60,37 dollars.

    The price of oil brand Azeri LT CIF made 54,24 USD at the end of last week and constituted to 57,38 dollars per barrel yesterday. 

