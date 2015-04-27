Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Iranian oil will not rival Azerbaijani

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian oil will not be a problem in terms of competition with Azeri oil in the case of lifting the sanctions against Iran.Report informs, the head of the International Security Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Gaya Mammadov, speaking at the conference "The geopolitical overview of the Caspian region: The new role of Azerbaijan" in Baku.

"There is always competition in the energy market, not only with Iran", said the head of the International Security of MFA.

He expressed the hope that "six" and Iran will be able to reach a final agreement in the summer of Iran's nuclear program and the sanctions against the country will be lifted.