​Azerbaijani energy minister to participate in OPEC+ meeting

Upon the invitation of OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov is visiting the Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia on May 19, Report informs citing the ministry.

The minister will participate in the 14th meeting of the Joint OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC).

Global oil market will be discussed, OPEC’s presentation prepared on the basis of development tendencies of world economy and oil market, and JMMC’s report on April production will be considered.

Several bilateral meetings are planned during the meeting.