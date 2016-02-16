Azerbaijani Energy Minister to attend international forum in Germany

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ 14th meeting on Environment and Energy will be held in Berlin on February 19 organized by Germany's ruling Christian Democratic Union, Economic Council.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the task of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev will attend the meeting entitled 'Reconstruction of Energy Transformation in Europe: Competitive, Secure, Innovative'.

N.Aliyev's speech in the meeting will be on the theme transformation issues of Europe's energy infrastructure.