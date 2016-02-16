 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Energy Minister to attend international forum in Germany

    Minister Natig Aliyev will address on transformation issues of Europe's energy infrastructure

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ 14th meeting on Environment and Energy will be held in Berlin on February 19 organized by Germany's ruling Christian Democratic Union, Economic Council.

    Report informs referring to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the task of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev will attend the meeting entitled 'Reconstruction of Energy Transformation in Europe: Competitive, Secure, Innovative'.

    N.Aliyev's speech in the meeting will be on the theme transformation issues of Europe's energy infrastructure. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi