 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani delegation attends St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

    © Report

    Moscow. 24 May. REPORT.AZ / An international economic forum has been started in St. Petersburg, which is attended by a delegation from Azerbaijan, Russian Bureau of Report informs.

    The Azerbaijani delegation is headed by Deputy Minister of Economy, Sahib Mammadov and Executive Director of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Orkhan Mammadov. The representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and trade representation of Azerbaijan in Russia also attend in the forum.

    The forum, which started today, is attended by a record 15 thousand delegates, as well as about a thousand Russian and foreign companies from 72 countries.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the forum. As well as, President of France Emmanuel Pasta and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe will arrive in the forum as honored guests.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi