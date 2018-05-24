Azerbaijani delegation attends St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

© Report

Moscow. 24 May. REPORT.AZ / An international economic forum has been started in St. Petersburg, which is attended by a delegation from Azerbaijan, Russian Bureau of Report informs.

The Azerbaijani delegation is headed by Deputy Minister of Economy, Sahib Mammadov and Executive Director of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Orkhan Mammadov. The representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and trade representation of Azerbaijan in Russia also attend in the forum.

The forum, which started today, is attended by a record 15 thousand delegates, as well as about a thousand Russian and foreign companies from 72 countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the forum. As well as, President of France Emmanuel Pasta and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe will arrive in the forum as honored guests.