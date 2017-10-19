Azerbaijan works on construction of direct current converter substation

© Report

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Work on construction of direct current converter substation in Azerbaijan is underway for further expansion of transit opportunities of Azerbaijan and synchronization of relationships between energy systems. At present, Azerbaijan's energy system works in parallel with Russian and Georgian energy systems. Communication between Turkey's energy system and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is carried out directly while communication with Azerbaijan is carried out via Georgia”.

Report informs, says article of the President of “Azərenerji” OJSC Etibar Pirverdiyev published in the Azerbaijan newspaper.

"Today it is important to ensure active participation of our country in regional electricity markets, as well as in the North-East and East-West energy corridors. For this purpose, necessary technical and organizational measures are being taken to connect Russian-Azerbaijani-Georgian-Russian electricity networks to a single synchronous zone. As we know, creation of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey energy bridge will allow us to integrate into the European electricity market in the future," Pirverdiyev said.