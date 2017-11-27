Azerbaijan will take part in 28th International Energy Charter Conference

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow International Energy Charter will start in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat.

Reports informs referring to the Ministry of Energy.

A delegation led by deputy minister of Azerbaijan Natig Abbasov will be represented in the meeting.

As part of the conference on the topic of “Sustainable energy future and promotion of investments for diversification of transportation routes”, the meeting of ministers is also planned.

The event will address issues such as the cooperation within International Energy Charter, sustainable energy, safety of energy transportation routes and diversification.

Final document of the 28th conference is planned to be adopted as the final declaration.