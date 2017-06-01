 Top
    Azerbaijan will soar gas output to 45 bln cum in coming 3 years

    Natig Aliyev: First gas production from Absheron field is expected in 2020-2021

    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Currently Azerbaijan’s daily output equals to 120,000 tons of oil and 90,000 cum of natural gas. 

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said at today's Caspian Oil&Gas Conference in Baku.

    According to him, Azerbaijan produced above estimate volume of gas from "Shah Deniz" field: “First gas output in "Absheron" field is expected in 2020-2021, in deep parts of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) fields in 2026”.

    Additional 16 bln cum of natural gas will be produced annually within "Shah Deniz-2" project. Approximately 12 bln cum of associated gas will be produced from ACG fields. As a result of this growth, overall volume of gas produced in Azerbaijan will rise to 44.5 bln cum”, minister told. 

