Average daily oil output in Azerbaijan makes up 792,600 barrels in 2018

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ 790,000 barrels of oil were produced in the country in December 2018, Energy Ministry told Report.

According to the Ministry, of these crude oil constituted 721,000 barrels and condensate - 69,000 barrels. 617,000 barrels of crude oil, 69,000 barrels of condensate, 13,400 barrels of oil products were exported daily. The Ministry has submitted information on daily oil production during December 2018 to the Joint Technical Commission of Joint Monitoring Committee.

Average daily production amounted to 792,600 barrels in 2018.

On December 7, OPEC and non-OPEC countries reached a deal to cut output by 1.2 million barrels a day in Vienna. According to the new decision, Azerbaijan undertook obligation to reduce oil output by 20,000 barrels a day.