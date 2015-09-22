Azerbaijan to attend meeting of G20 energy ministers

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Energy Minister Natig Aliyev to visit Turkey on October 1 to attend a meeting of energy ministers of G20 countries in Istanbul.

Report informs citing the Ministry, during the meeting discussions were held on the availability of energy, investments in the energy sector in current market conditions, alternative energy.In addition, the meeting will evaluate G20 Principles for cooperation in the energy sector.

Turkey is chairing G20 group on December 1 last year.Its mandate will last until 30 November 2015.Azerbaijan invited to participate as a full member in all events to be organized on the platform.