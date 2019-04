"Azerbaijani government expects the power generation in 2019 at 25.5 billion kWh," Report informs citing Market Analysis Azerbaijan 2019 publication of German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan).

According to the magazine, this figure will go up by 2% yearly to 27.1 billion kWh in 2022: "$6.1 billion was invested in this sector in 2006-2017. These investment rose in 2017."