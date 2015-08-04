 Top
    Azerbaijan to host international conference on energy economics

    Nearly 200 state, private and academic circles will attend the event

    Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will host the first International Eurasian Conference on energy economics on August 31–September 3, 2016 in Baku, Report informs. 

    Preparations for the event and organizational issues we discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Nazim Samadov and executive director of the International Association for Energy Economics David William, and director of the Energy Policy Research Center Gurkan Kumbaroglu.

    The event that will be organized by the International Association for Energy Economics is of crucial importance both for energy and tourism spheres. Nearly 200 state, private and academic circles will attend the event.

