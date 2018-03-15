Azerbaijan to continue cooperation within OPEC+

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ "A very successful activity is being carried out within OPEC+ format for a while. As a result of this action oil prices have stabilized in the international market due to the joint efforts of OPEC and non-OPEC countries”.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

"As a result of this work, both OPEC countries and non-OPEC countries, including Azerbaijan, think that this activity needs to be continued. The next meeting in the OPEC headquarters in Vienna (Austria) is scheduled for June. We hope that very useful decisions will be made there. This will serve to stabilize oil prices in market”, minister said.