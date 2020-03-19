Azerbaijan sees decline in revenues from energy export to Georgia

​Azerbaijan sees decline in revenues from energy export to Georgia

19 March, 2020 12:33 9

https://report.az/storage/news/89e21432728cb7403cb046e4753edac7/ecb44ffc-120a-4ad0-8f9b-9a748bc875b8_292.jpg In January-February 2020 Azerbaijan exported energy worth $13.353 million, down $1.719 million or 11.4% from the previous year, Georgian bureau ofReport bureau informs citing National Statistics Office of Georgia.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

Share: