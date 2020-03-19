Top

Azerbaijan sees decline in revenues from energy export to Georgia

In January-February 2020 Azerbaijan exported energy worth $13.353 million, down $1.719 million or 11.4% from the previous year, Georgian bureau ofReport bureau informs citing National Statistics Office of Georgia. 

