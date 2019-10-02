Azerbaijan's SOCAR-AQS completes drilling of one more well in Western Absheron field successfully

SOCAR-AQS has succesfully completed the drilling of well 18, with an actual depth of 739 meters from stationary sea base 10 safely, with quality and without any environmental damage, Report informs citing the company.

The customer is Azneft.

SOCAR AQS LLC was established as an integrated drilling and well services management company between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic and Absheron Drilling Company in 2007. Main scope of activities of the company is provision of work and services related with drilling of oil and gas wells, including: well design and planning; drilling of directionally deviated wells; drilling of horizontal wells; well completion; well workover; sidetracking and drilling of multilateral wells.

Currently, SOCAR AQS implements works on drilling the wells from platforms 7 and 11 located on Shallow Water Gunashli Field, platform 10 on the West Absheron fixed and from fixed platform 6 located on the Bulla Field.

The company is a contractor member of IADC since 2009. SOCAR AQS has been assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 international standards for Provision of Integrated Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling and Well Services; Casing Running Services and BOP and Wellhead Equipment Repairing and Testing Services.

In 2017, SOCAR AQS was certified as meeting the requirements of the API Spec Q2 Quality Management System Standard for the Provision of Integrated Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling & Well Services.

The company joined the UN Global Compact in November 2018 and announced as Global Compact LEAD in September 2019.

The company's shareholders include SOCAR, Nobel Oil Services and Absheron Drilling LLC.