Azerbaijan’s main pipelines transport nearly 20 million tonnes of oil this year

Azerbaijan’s oil pipelines transported 19,744,000 tonnes of oil in January-June 2019, down 2.9% from previous year, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

According to the SSC, 81% or 15,985,700 tonnes of transportation were carried out via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), down 3.4% in comparison to a year earlier.

In the reporting period, the BTC also transported 2,316,300 tonnes of transit oil.

Azerbaijani oil is also transported via Baku-Supsa and Baku-Novorossiysk pipelines.