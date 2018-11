Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2018, Azerbaijan’s main pipelines transported 30,881,700 tonnes of oil, down 3.7% from the previous year, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

Of this, 81.5% or 25,153,800 tonnes were transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), down 0.3% in comparison to a year earlier.

In the reporting period, BTC also transported 4,785,800 tonnes of transit oil, which is 0.4% less than 2017.